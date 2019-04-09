National Express Group (NEX) Price Target Cut to GBX 410 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

National Express Group (LON:NEX) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 411 ($5.37) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NEX. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on shares of National Express Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of National Express Group in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a top pick rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 448.33 ($5.86).

LON:NEX opened at GBX 406.80 ($5.32) on Monday. National Express Group has a 12-month low of GBX 356 ($4.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 438 ($5.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 15.35.

National Express Group (LON:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 32.90 ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 32.40 ($0.42) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Analysts forecast that National Express Group will post 3434.00029062131 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.17 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from National Express Group’s previous dividend of $4.69. National Express Group’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

In related news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 119,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 431 ($5.63), for a total value of £516,937.09 ($675,469.87).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

