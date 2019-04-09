National Beverage (FIZZ) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIZZ. TheStreet cut National Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Guggenheim lowered National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.
NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $127.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.31.
In related news, President Joseph G. Caporella bought 6,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.95 per share, with a total value of $359,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 413,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,795,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 75.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in National Beverage by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About National Beverage
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
See Also: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.