National Beverage (FIZZ) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIZZ. TheStreet cut National Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Guggenheim lowered National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $127.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.31.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). National Beverage had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $220.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Joseph G. Caporella bought 6,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.95 per share, with a total value of $359,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 413,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,795,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 75.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in National Beverage by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

