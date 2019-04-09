Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $417,000 in Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) Stock

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,720 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,740,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,719,000 after acquiring an additional 227,411 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,978,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,225,000 after acquiring an additional 178,791 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,824,000 after acquiring an additional 136,035 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 588,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after purchasing an additional 68,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 64,434 shares in the last quarter.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.53. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $49.10.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $240.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.45 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

ROCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $417,000 in Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-invests-417000-in-gibraltar-industries-inc-rock-stock.html.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.