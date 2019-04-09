Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys New Position in Belden Inc. (BDC)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,274,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Belden by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 742,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,005,000 after purchasing an additional 151,929 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Belden by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 811,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,949,000 after buying an additional 150,937 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Belden by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,667,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,660,000 after buying an additional 150,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Belden by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 968,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,439,000 after buying an additional 144,468 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Belden from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.27 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Belden to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $58.18 on Tuesday. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.59.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. Belden had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $655.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.30%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

