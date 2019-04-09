Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires New Stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.15% of Citi Trends at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Citi Trends by 1,635.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 365.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti began coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Christina Short sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $38,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,324 shares in the company, valued at $180,326.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $261.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $201.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, including fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, such as newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional and decorative home products, as well as beauty products, books, and toys.

