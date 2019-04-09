Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) Holdings Trimmed by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,798 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 175,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 78,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 48,130 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 477,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

MLI stock opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.25. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $559.09 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $1,634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 406,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,274,395.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $32,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. Its Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and related components for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

