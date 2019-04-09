MSG Networks Inc (MSGN) Position Trimmed by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,606 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSGN. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,480,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,891,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 212,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in MSG Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $6,603,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after buying an additional 53,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGN opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. MSG Networks Inc has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $192.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. MSG Networks’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

