MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $826.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) will post sales of $826.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $816.00 million to $842.10 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $768.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $831.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.60 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Buckingham Research set a $83.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $49,889.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 5,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $436,566.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,631.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,422. 27.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $736,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 823,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,309,000 after buying an additional 186,074 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 160.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after buying an additional 58,632 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 709.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 235,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after buying an additional 206,669 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSM stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $96.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.61%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

