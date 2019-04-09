Motorola Solutions Target of Unusually High Options Trading (MSI)

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,198 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,897% compared to the typical daily volume of 60 put options.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 79,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total transaction of $11,152,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kelly S. Mark sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.71, for a total transaction of $1,940,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10,544.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,378,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,175 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 296.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSI opened at $140.63 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $104.55 and a 1-year high of $144.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.17% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.96.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

