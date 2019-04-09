MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Old Republic International Co. (ORI)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th.

In other Old Republic International news, CEO Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $99,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,037,789.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,600 shares of company stock worth $111,870. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/morganrosel-wealth-management-llc-takes-position-in-old-republic-international-co-ori.html.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.