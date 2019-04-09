MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 66,958 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,958 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 393.5% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of SHV stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $110.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,618. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $110.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2196 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

