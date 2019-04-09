MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $381.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $408.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $399.18. 197,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.09. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $217.64 and a one year high of $404.16.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.04). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 318.99% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.23, for a total transaction of $300,984.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,921.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 3,615 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.35, for a total transaction of $1,356,890.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,446,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,273 shares of company stock worth $44,907,567 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

