Morgan Stanley (MS) Position Raised by Bank of The West

Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,319,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4,072.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,548,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,223,517 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,228,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418,091 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $4,912,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,453,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,226,000 after buying an additional 3,150,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 15,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $675,209.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,779.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.26. 7,436,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,693,690. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $55.64. The company has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Morgan Stanley to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

