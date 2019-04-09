Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Volkswagen (VOW3) a €170.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VOW3. Bank of America set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €186.00 ($216.28) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays set a €179.00 ($208.14) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €191.00 ($222.09) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €187.58 ($218.12).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VOW3 stock opened at €149.32 ($173.63) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67. Volkswagen has a one year low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a one year high of €179.60 ($208.84). The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33.

Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.