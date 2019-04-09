Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 50,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 25,712 shares during the last quarter. Chescapmanager LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 361,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,804,000 after purchasing an additional 65,367 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $5,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.99% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

