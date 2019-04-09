MML Investors Services LLC Invests $229,000 in Revlon Inc (REV) Stock

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Revlon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Revlon by 51.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 50,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Revlon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 14.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revlon alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on REV. ValuEngine cut Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Revlon in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

In related news, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 355,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $7,064,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $821,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 510,000 shares of company stock worth $10,243,200. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:REV opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. Revlon Inc has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.34.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $741.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.30 million. Revlon’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Revlon Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “MML Investors Services LLC Invests $229,000 in Revlon Inc (REV) Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/mml-investors-services-llc-invests-229000-in-revlon-inc-rev-stock.html.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, and Pure Ice brands; women's hair color products under the Revlon ColorSilk brand; beauty tools under the Revlon brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; and anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum name, as well as skin care line under the Natural Honey brand and hair color line under the Llongueras brand.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.