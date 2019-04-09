MML Investors Services LLC Has $244,000 Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. Creative Planning grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

GDV stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

