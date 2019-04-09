MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 924 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,586,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,246,346,000 after buying an additional 1,933,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,806,114 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,133,049,000 after acquiring an additional 182,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,497,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $686,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $182,659,000 after acquiring an additional 85,063 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,296 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $161,957,000 after acquiring an additional 444,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The network equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Bikash Koley sold 2,232 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $60,375.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,789.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 10,700 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $279,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,033 shares of company stock valued at $698,957. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price objective on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.64.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

