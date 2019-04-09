Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) – Equities research analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst M. Mcallister now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Anadarko Petroleum’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

APC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial lowered Anadarko Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Anadarko Petroleum from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $69.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.16.

APC opened at $47.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Anadarko Petroleum has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $76.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,766,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1,550.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,295,821 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $232,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,016 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,514,955 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $592,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,125 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 350.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,737,992 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $386,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 4,230.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,445,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

