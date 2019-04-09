Mithril (MITH) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. Mithril has a market capitalization of $25.50 million and approximately $17.03 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for $0.0498 or 0.00000953 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Ethfinex, Bithumb and DigiFinex. During the last week, Mithril has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00029168 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00043707 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008386 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007042 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00001145 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001980 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004834 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 511,816,902 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, BitForex, Gate.io, HitBTC, ZB.COM, CoinExchange, Ethfinex, DigiFinex, OKEx, FCoin and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.