Mineum Price Hits $0.0128 (MNM)

Mineum (CURRENCY:MNM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Mineum coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. Mineum has a total market cap of $121,243.00 and $0.00 worth of Mineum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mineum has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000037 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mineum

Mineum is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2016. Mineum’s total supply is 9,586,367 coins and its circulating supply is 9,436,367 coins. Mineum’s official message board is forum.mineum.org . Mineum’s official Twitter account is @mineumproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mineum’s official website is mineum.org

Buying and Selling Mineum

Mineum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mineum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mineum using one of the exchanges listed above.

