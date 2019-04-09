Minereum (MNE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $163.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Minereum token can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. In the last week, Minereum has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Minereum has a total market cap of $47,931.00 and approximately $163.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00350680 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019298 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.49 or 0.01520751 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00238932 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum launched on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 5,492,210 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

