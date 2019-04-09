Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 289.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 160,493 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $9,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AGIO stock opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.38. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $99.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.07. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 366.61% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 200.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $641,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Biller sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $2,562,400. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGIO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/millennium-management-llc-increases-position-in-agios-pharmaceuticals-inc-agio.html.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.