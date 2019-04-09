Millennium Management LLC Has $10.20 Million Stake in Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,895,943 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 550,883 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Trilogy Metals were worth $10,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 230.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,878 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 58,518 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Trilogy Metals by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 328,298 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Trilogy Metals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

