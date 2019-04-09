Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,463 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.01.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $119.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $923.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $120.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $28,354,070.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,183,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $1,170,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,487,421.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,667 shares of company stock worth $35,657,016 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

