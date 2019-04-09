Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) will post $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. Michaels Companies posted sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full year sales of $5.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Michaels Companies.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 6.06%. Michaels Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America cut Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,536,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 1,135.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,503,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,497 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 114.9% in the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 1,612,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,163,000 after purchasing an additional 862,045 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 5,916.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 776,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 763,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in Michaels Companies by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,778,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,077,000 after purchasing an additional 537,170 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MIK opened at $12.59 on Friday. Michaels Companies has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

