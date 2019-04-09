Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Raises Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 373.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,315 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,968 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $193,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of BRKL opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $69.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.10 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

