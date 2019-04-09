Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Increases Stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 356.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,600,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,831,000 after acquiring an additional 40,174 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,749,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 263,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,953,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRHC opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $91.16. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 23.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $57.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.70 million. Analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,436,940. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. First Analysis raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.33 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.48.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

