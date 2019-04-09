MetaMorph (METM) Market Cap Tops $738,502.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 35.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded up 79.1% against the dollar. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $738,502.00 and approximately $55,754.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, BitMart, Mercatox and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $716.85 or 0.13785347 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00051278 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00001283 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00014745 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,012,453 tokens. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, BitMart, Mercatox, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

