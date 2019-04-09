Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,279 Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMTL. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 434.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Branscum sold 1,158 shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $29,135.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,162 shares in the company, valued at $884,675.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMTL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.46. 1,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,250. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $559.24 million, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.96 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

