Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases 16,046 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (EXTR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 384.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward Meyercord sold 15,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $112,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 547,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,213.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

EXTR traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.54. 8,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $889.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 36.26% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

