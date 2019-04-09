Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Limoneira (LMNR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Limoneira comprises 1.7% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Limoneira as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMNR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Limoneira by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 886,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Limoneira by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

LMNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. Stephens began coverage on Limoneira in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital set a $28.00 price target on Limoneira and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

LMNR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,920. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $439.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Limoneira had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $42.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In related news, Director John W.H. Merriman sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $43,626.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,444.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Sawyer sold 1,250 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,672 shares of company stock valued at $113,205. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

