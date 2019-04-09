Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 16th. Analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $36.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 million. On average, analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

In other news, Director Edward B. Grant sold 2,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $68,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,746.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub cut Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Hovde Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.50 price target on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Monday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/mercantile-bank-mbwm-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.