Mercantil Bank (AMTB) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation is a bank holding company that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Amerant Bank N.A., including its investment and trust services subsidiaries, Amerant Investments Inc. and Amerant Trust N.A. It provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the United States. Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMTB. ValuEngine lowered Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on Mercantil Bank in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Mercantil Bank in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. FIG Partners began coverage on shares of Mercantil Bank in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Mercantil Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercantil Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Shares of Mercantil Bank stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $15.52. 221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,433. Mercantil Bank has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $259.23. The stock has a market cap of $691.25 million and a P/E ratio of 11.41.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercantil Bank will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercantil Bank news, major shareholder Servicios Financiero Mercantil sold 2,112,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $28,474,087.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mercantil Bank in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. 14.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation offers banking products and services. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

