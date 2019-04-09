Mercantil Bank (AMTB) Given a $18.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price objective on Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Mercantil Bank in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantil Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. FIG Partners assumed coverage on Mercantil Bank in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Mercantil Bank in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Mercantil Bank in a research note on Sunday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.60.

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $15.95 on Monday. Mercantil Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $259.23. The company has a market cap of $684.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercantil Bank will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Servicios Financiero Mercantil sold 2,112,321 shares of Mercantil Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $28,474,087.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mercantil Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mercantil Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Mercantil Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantil Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation offers banking products and services. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

