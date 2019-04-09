MediciNova (MNOV) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of MediciNova in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Get MediciNova alerts:

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $425.51 million, a PE ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 1.12. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $14.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNOV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,801,000 after buying an additional 504,452 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in MediciNova by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 266,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 91,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MediciNova by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 24,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MediciNova by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 24,391 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MediciNova by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 96,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares during the period. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.