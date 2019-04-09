MediBloc (MED) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.12 Million

MediBloc (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One MediBloc token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. MediBloc has a total market cap of $20.12 million and $280,165.00 worth of MediBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MediBloc has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MediBloc alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,220.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.51 or 0.03405036 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.01680068 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.39 or 0.05742903 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.97 or 0.01323019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00133318 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.01365234 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00341281 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00033517 BTC.

MediBloc Token Profile

MediBloc (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediBloc is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc’s official website is medibloc.org/en

MediBloc Token Trading

MediBloc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.