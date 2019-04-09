McNamara Financial Services Inc. Invests $332,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,590,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,026,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 59,919 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period.

MUB stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $110.83. 6,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,900. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.42 and a twelve month high of $111.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

