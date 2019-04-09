Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Holdings Increased by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 897,788.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,191,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189,895 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 27,390.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,638,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,398,000 after buying an additional 7,610,336 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8,495.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,356,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $142,906,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,706,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,452,000 after buying an additional 1,252,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Loftus sold 13,614 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $732,569.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,880 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,301 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,265. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $63.68.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $576.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.90%.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

