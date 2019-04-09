Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. CIBC downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.54.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

NYSE MAXR opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $55.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 64.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mike Greenley bought 10,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $56,039.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 56,015 shares of company stock valued at $286,907 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 244.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at $247,000. 71.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.