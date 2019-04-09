Match Group Inc (MTCH) Holdings Reduced by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Match Group makes up 1.4% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Match Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,288,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,890,000 after acquiring an additional 488,384 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,675,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,006,000 after purchasing an additional 44,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,027,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,935,000 after purchasing an additional 298,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

In related news, insider Philip D. Eigenmann sold 11,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $659,097.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,308.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 121,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $7,030,004.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 83,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,185.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,705 shares of company stock worth $19,966,091. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Aegis upped their target price on Match Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Match Group to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.37.

MTCH stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.66. The stock had a trading volume of 783,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,751. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. Match Group Inc has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.38 million. Match Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 83.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Match Group Inc (MTCH) Holdings Reduced by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/match-group-inc-mtch-holdings-reduced-by-trimtabs-asset-management-llc.html.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Recommended Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.