Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,729 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.2% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $112,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $168,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Mastercard by 298.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 54,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 664,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $147,813,000 after purchasing an additional 223,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $221.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.30.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total value of $1,822,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,844,396.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $4,044,273.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,234.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,716 shares of company stock valued at $22,428,540 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $236.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $170.14 and a fifty-two week high of $240.93.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Mastercard had a net margin of 39.19% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

