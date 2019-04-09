MasTec (MTZ) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MasTec has outperformed its industry over the past three months. Earnings estimates for 2019 and 2020 have been trending upward over the past 60 days. On a further encouraging note, the company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 13 consecutive quarters. Strong backlog and growth prospects across its segments have been driving MasTec’s performance. As of Dec 30, 2018, the company achieved a record 18-month backlog of $7.7 billion, reflecting an increase of 9% from the comparable prior-year period. Benefits from the tax reform, major expansion in 5G and FirstNet, fiber expansion, and sizable growth in the Power Generation business continue to be major growth catalysts. However, large project delays and ramp-up costs are indeed creating hurdles for MasTec.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded MasTec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, January 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on MasTec from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of MasTec to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MasTec presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.88.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $50.71 on Monday. MasTec has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $54.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in MasTec by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 505,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,498,000 after buying an additional 364,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,479,000 after buying an additional 55,834 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,787,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of MasTec by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

