Marscoin (MARS) Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges

Marscoin (CURRENCY:MARS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last week, Marscoin has traded flat against the dollar. Marscoin has a market capitalization of $68,973.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Marscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Marscoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00015751 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000130 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Marscoin Profile

MARS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 27th, 2014. Marscoin’s total supply is 28,279,074 coins. The official website for Marscoin is marscoin.org . Marscoin’s official Twitter account is @marscoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marscoin is /r/marscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Marscoin Coin Trading

Marscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.