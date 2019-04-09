Markel Co. (MKL) Holdings Lifted by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Markel accounts for approximately 3.2% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of Markel worth $72,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,199,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter worth $110,736,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 904,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $939,056,000 after purchasing an additional 55,697 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Markel by 421.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Markel by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,231.50.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $980.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $950.16 and a twelve month high of $1,228.32. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. Equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 39.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 100 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.76, for a total transaction of $106,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,321,813. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nora N. Crouch sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $985.27, for a total value of $49,263.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,456.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,250 shares of company stock worth $1,271,873. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/markel-co-mkl-holdings-lifted-by-douglass-winthrop-advisors-llc.html.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.