Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) Stake Lessened by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAIN. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 65,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

MAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

