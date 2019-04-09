Maiden (MHLD) and HCI Group (HCI) Critical Comparison

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) and Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Maiden pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 26.7%. HCI Group pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HCI Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

This table compares HCI Group and Maiden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCI Group 8.14% 13.68% 3.17% Maiden -21.64% -97.94% -6.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HCI Group and Maiden, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCI Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Maiden 0 3 0 0 2.00

HCI Group currently has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.67%. Maiden has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 500.00%. Given Maiden’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Maiden is more favorable than HCI Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.4% of HCI Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Maiden shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of HCI Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Maiden shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HCI Group and Maiden’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCI Group $231.29 million 1.57 $17.73 million $3.23 13.11 Maiden $2.16 billion 0.03 -$544.62 million N/A N/A

HCI Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maiden.

Risk & Volatility

HCI Group has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maiden has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HCI Group beats Maiden on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc. primarily engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, two retail shopping centers, and one office building. In addition, it offers designs and develops Web-based applications and products for mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis. The AmTrust Reinsurance segment provides small commercial business insurance, including workers' compensation, commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products; and specialty risk and extended warranty coverage for consumer and commercial goods, as well as custom designed coverages, such as accidental damage plans and payment protection plans related to the sale of consumer and commercial goods. This segment also offers specialty program comprising package products, general liability, commercial auto liability, excess and surplus lines programs, and other specialty commercial property and casualty insurance to small and middle market companies. In addition, the company offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.