Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) Holdings Cut by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Health during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Health during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGLN opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.48. Magellan Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $112.25.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($1.96). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 0.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Health Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGLN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Magellan Health in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Magellan Health in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

