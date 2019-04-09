Macro (MCR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $0.00

Macro (CURRENCY:MCR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Macro has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Macro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Macro has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Macro token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002327 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00353537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019344 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.28 or 0.01520250 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00235317 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Macro Profile

Macro’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens. Macro’s official Twitter account is @wearemacro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Macro’s official website is whatismacro.com

Macro Token Trading

Macro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Macro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Macro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Macro using one of the exchanges listed above.

