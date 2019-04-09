Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 15,836 Shares of Insulet Co. (PODD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,836 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Insulet by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,331,000 after acquiring an additional 233,075 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,011,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter worth approximately $18,329,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,163,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 105.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 326,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,542,000 after purchasing an additional 167,598 shares in the last quarter.

PODD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on Insulet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.91.

In other news, Director John A. Fallon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Colleran sold 6,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $551,640.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,964 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Insulet stock opened at $94.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,892.40 and a beta of 1.59. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $70.80 and a one year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.45 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

